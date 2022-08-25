With its launch slated for November 2022, ITVX, the next generation of the on-demand streaming hub from the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster ITV, has announced its first tranche of factual commissions.
In all, ITVX will offer viewers a choice of over 9,000 hours of new series, documentaries, cult classics and films. ITVX will premiere a collection of new dramas at launch, which will only be available on the streamer for at least six months before making their debut on ITV channels, including the anticipated cold war drama A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce; new teen drama Tell Me Everything, and four-part thriller Without Sin starring Vicky McClure. ITVX will also launch what ITV claims will be the UK’s largest free film library and an array of documentaries, including a dedicated true crime collection.
The new slate was commissioned by ITV’s Factual Entertainment department and spans a range of documentary box sets, a new investigative series and the return of successful series, popular in streaming, that have won recommissions.
“We’re excited about the opportunity ITVX presents for us and with our commissioning we want to broaden the palette of factual in very different and surprising ways,” explained ITV’s controller of factual Jo Clinton Davis. “Documentary box sets with directorial ambition, on a diverse range of subjects, lead our developing slate; alongside series from new factual talent, including Laura Whitmore Investigates, which we are delighted to announce. This is just the beginning of a range of new opportunities as the world of Factual opens up on ITVX, with much more to come.”
Laura Whitmore Investigates sees the radio host reality show presenter take on a series of controversial issues in immersive, investigative films for ITVX, which will see her using her journalism skills to reveal new insights on each subject.
The slate also includes Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight made by Optomen, examining the truth behind how former national treasure hid in plain sight whilst abusing children and young women for years; The Royal Family, produced by 72 Films, a behind the scenes story through the perspective of the major personal challenges that faced the Queen and the monarchy throughout her reign; A Year on Planet Earth, produced by Plimsoll Productions, revealing the incredible ways in which all life is connected and how massive natural events affect the lives of individual animals; Knickerbockerglory TV’s a Murder In the Family showing a stand alone film in a new true crime series investigating three shocking murders, where the victim and perpetrator are family, telling stories of ordinary relationships that take extraordinary and ultimately tragic turns.
