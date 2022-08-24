



A survey from UK publisher LADbible Group has revealed over half (56%) of 18-44 year olds in the country, representing around 11.8 million people, currently use someone else’s login details to access a streaming service.

The LADbible Group TV Report, commissioned to coincide with the Digital Media Killed the TV Guide panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival, set out revealrf the changing nature of TV viewing habits as traditional TV networks and streaming platforms battle it out for UK viewers’ attention against a backdrop of digital disruption, rocketing interest rates and apathy surrounding TV licence fees.



The study highlights the challenges that streaming services face to attract paying subscribers in the face of the growing cost of living crisis, the problem of streamers in convincing younger viewers to play for content in the future appears even bigger.



A key finding was that almost two-thirds 65% of Gen Z viewers (18-24 year olds) surveyed admit they use someone else's streaming service login details and are the generation most likely to do so (2.4x more than 35-44 year olds).