John de Mol’s Talpa has sold its successful music entertainment show Dream Duets to Lithuanian public broadcaster Lithuanian Radio and Television (LRT).
In each episode, six famous singers are welcomed to the studio by a famous hosting duo. They have the opportunity to sing and record a video duet with a singer with whom they would normally never be able to perform because that singer is no longer with us, or because that singer is too big a star and therefore inaccessible. Each singer chooses a well-known song from a big artist. Not just any song, but a song that has a special meaning to them. Each video duet comes with a touching or funny story. From a first dance wedding song to a song that reminds them of a special moment or of a loved one: anything is possible.
In the weeks leading up to the show, each artist worked separately on the recording of their dream duet. They play a lead role in a video clip of the original song. Before watching the video clip, viwers get to watch the making-off of the clip and the singers perform in front of a green screen, so they have no clue of the end result. This is thesurprise that will be revealed during the studio show.
The show has captured a big audience in the Netherlands on SBS6. With a 19,9% average market share in the key demo (25-59) it doubled the time slot average.
Dream Duets is a Talpa Concepts format, produced by Talpa Entertainment Productions and distributed by Talpa Distribution. In Lithuania, eight 90-minute episodes will be produced by Talpa Entertainment Productions in cooperation with Talpa’s partner in the region, Elitaz Group. The release date on LRT is 2 September 2022.
“We are thrilled to be the first in the world to produce Dream Duets outside of the Netherlands and more than happy that LRT has chosen this unique format for their new season as primetime shiny floor entertainment,” said Gediminas Jaunius, chief producer of creative house Elitaz. “Our team is working hard to ensure the success of this format and help it travel across all Baltic states.”
The Lithuanian commission comes hot on the heels of the recent Telia acquisition of another Talpa format with Elitaz Group: the adventure game show Hunting Season.
In the weeks leading up to the show, each artist worked separately on the recording of their dream duet. They play a lead role in a video clip of the original song. Before watching the video clip, viwers get to watch the making-off of the clip and the singers perform in front of a green screen, so they have no clue of the end result. This is thesurprise that will be revealed during the studio show.
The show has captured a big audience in the Netherlands on SBS6. With a 19,9% average market share in the key demo (25-59) it doubled the time slot average.
Dream Duets is a Talpa Concepts format, produced by Talpa Entertainment Productions and distributed by Talpa Distribution. In Lithuania, eight 90-minute episodes will be produced by Talpa Entertainment Productions in cooperation with Talpa’s partner in the region, Elitaz Group. The release date on LRT is 2 September 2022.
“We are thrilled to be the first in the world to produce Dream Duets outside of the Netherlands and more than happy that LRT has chosen this unique format for their new season as primetime shiny floor entertainment,” said Gediminas Jaunius, chief producer of creative house Elitaz. “Our team is working hard to ensure the success of this format and help it travel across all Baltic states.”
The Lithuanian commission comes hot on the heels of the recent Telia acquisition of another Talpa format with Elitaz Group: the adventure game show Hunting Season.