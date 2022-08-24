Aiming to give broadcast-quality experience across online platforms, TV apps solutions provider Norigin Media has integrated Mux Data into its TV App Framework metrics for measuring quality of experience (QoE) across multiscreen front-end environments.
Norigin Media believes consistent QoE across connected-TV and other devices pose challenges for TV app creators. This includes fragmented device manufacturers, video players, and the display of ads to consumers without compromising QoE on TV apps. Mux Data, said to be the first platform that traverses these disparate video technologies has now been integrated via Norigin Media´s Tracking Manager and React-based TV App Framework to help organise all the analytics for collection by broadcaster streaming TV services, giving them reliable QoE measurements.
Mux Data is a real-time analytics platform used by video brands including TF1, ATP, RTBF, Swisscom, and more. Its technology is designed to help product, engineering, and operations teams monitor and improve video streaming performance by measuring the QoE of every stream. Now Mux Data ships as a plug-in through Norigin TV App Framework’s SDK for all devices including mobiles or smart TVs.
Norwegian digital terrestrial television network distributor TV2 is the first major broadcaster in Scandinavia to leverage Mux Data through Norigin Media’s TV App Framework, measuring connected performance that reaches more than 90% of all households in Norway.
”We appreciate the user-experience data provided by Mux, which makes it easy to quickly sort through complex data to identify problems, leading to longer viewing sessions and higher customer satisfaction,” explained TV2 Norway’s Tor Egil Alvær,. “We use the React-based TV apps from Norigin Media to ensure a great user experience on all Connected TVs, which makes service operation extremely simple across product and customer support teams.”
“Our TV App framework for connected TVs can now leverage powerful analytics about performance by adding Mux Data,” added Ajey Anand, CEO of Norigin Media. “This visibility makes it much easier for broadcasters to verify that their TV app users are having great experiences, while more easily pinpointing and correcting any QoE issues before users experience them.”