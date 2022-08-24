Media and entertainment company Paramount has closed an agreement with leading Latin American producer Globo for the rights acquisition of the new version of 90s classic telenovela Pantanal.
The telenovela follows the story of a young man who, after the mysterious disappearance of his father, Joventino, the farmhand José Leôncio becomes a rich farmer in the Pantanal. Over twenty years have passed and embittered by the disappearance of his father and the flight of his wife to Rio de Janeiro with their baby son, José Leôncio has the opportunity to reconcile with the child, now a young man who was raised in the big city with values and habits very different from his father’s.
Directed by Rogério Gomes (Empire, Time After Time and Edge of Desire) and Gustavo Fernández (Brasil Avenue and Boogie Oogie), the series features a cast starring Alanis Guillen as Juma Marruá, Marcos Palmeira as José Leôncio , Jesuíta Barbosa as Jove and Dira Paes as Filomena Aparecida.
Pantanal will be broadcast on the premium streaming platform Paramount+ in Latin America and the leading broadcast television channels Telefe, in Argentina, and Chilevisión, in Chile. In addition, there will be special content about the telenovela on Paramount's free streaming television platform Pluto TV.
Pantanal premiered in March 2022 in prime time on Brazilian broadcast television, and is the production with the largest audience in the country, reaching 35.8 million people per day, reaching all audiences and with a growth of 30% compared to the previous telenovela in the time slot.
“Pantanal is a strategic production because it has a story with enormous potential, with a narrative that breaks limits, that attracts and resonates with different audiences,” commented Globo head of international sales Angela Colla. “In addition, it can be shown in different windows, as is the case with this association, which covers streaming and broadcast television. Not to mention that its technical quality reinforces Globo's position as a reference content producer.”
“We are always looking for the best content for Paramount+, both when we produce and when we seek quality content from partners to integrate into our screens, and Pantanal is a clear reflection of that,” added Natalia Juliao, VP of content and programming strategy, streaming at Paramount.
Directed by Rogério Gomes (Empire, Time After Time and Edge of Desire) and Gustavo Fernández (Brasil Avenue and Boogie Oogie), the series features a cast starring Alanis Guillen as Juma Marruá, Marcos Palmeira as José Leôncio , Jesuíta Barbosa as Jove and Dira Paes as Filomena Aparecida.
Pantanal will be broadcast on the premium streaming platform Paramount+ in Latin America and the leading broadcast television channels Telefe, in Argentina, and Chilevisión, in Chile. In addition, there will be special content about the telenovela on Paramount's free streaming television platform Pluto TV.
Pantanal premiered in March 2022 in prime time on Brazilian broadcast television, and is the production with the largest audience in the country, reaching 35.8 million people per day, reaching all audiences and with a growth of 30% compared to the previous telenovela in the time slot.
“Pantanal is a strategic production because it has a story with enormous potential, with a narrative that breaks limits, that attracts and resonates with different audiences,” commented Globo head of international sales Angela Colla. “In addition, it can be shown in different windows, as is the case with this association, which covers streaming and broadcast television. Not to mention that its technical quality reinforces Globo's position as a reference content producer.”
“We are always looking for the best content for Paramount+, both when we produce and when we seek quality content from partners to integrate into our screens, and Pantanal is a clear reflection of that,” added Natalia Juliao, VP of content and programming strategy, streaming at Paramount.