In a move that will provide millions of US TV users with free 24/7 access to over 270 streaming channels with “unique” global and multilingual content, Vizio users can stream DistroTV’s content line-up on the set maker’s smart TV platform.
Vizio and DistroTV say they are aligned in their missions to provide content and access for everyone; including movies and syndicated TV shows in the sports, kids and family, news, lifestyle, gaming, and music categories and more.
DistroTV claims to offer the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) app in the US. Its channels encompass news, sports, movies, music and entertainment and lifestyle content. This includes original content and new channel offerings that cater to English, Southeast Asian / Indian and Spanish-speaking audiences, as well as a recently released channel bundle that targets the African community.
It is available to stream for free in more than 60 markets through its apps on streaming devices and smart TVs, as well as worldwide on the web through distro.tv.
DistroTV’s offer includes 45 sports channels, with a collection of live and linear mainstream sports, combat sports, niche sports and outdoors channels; movies and entertainment channels; Spanish-language channels available in North America such as Estrella, beIN Sports XTRA Ñ, Top Cine and Canela.TV; South Asian news, entertainment, and music channels featuring WION, TimesNow, Mastiii, Epic, MirrorNow and BritAsia.
“We are thrilled to join the Vizio family, particularly at a time when we are continuing to grow our viewership and channel content at a rapid pace,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “By expanding our distribution via Vizio Smart TVs, we can continue to provide audiences with the content they crave, and all while maintaining our FAST no-sign up, credit card, or email required model.”
“Vizio appreciates DistroTV’s dedication to building personalised experiences for today’s streaming audience,” added Chris Tanquary, senior director of business development at Vizio. “Vizio strives to be a place where viewers have endless entertainment options across all categories and genres, so, there is something for everyone.”
