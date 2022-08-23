Just days after completing the acquisition of Redbox, subscription video-on-demand provider Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) has announced the formation of a new senior leadership team drawn from both its own ranks and that of the acquired company.
Entertainment and streaming industry veterans Galen Smith, executive vice chairman, and Jonathan Katz, president, will lead the team of executives across a number of areas to support the company’s rapid growth and take advantage of the new kiosk and FAST businesses as well as the existing streaming offers. Both Smith and Katz will report to CSSE chairman and chief executive officer, William J. Rouhana.
Smith (pictured) will oversee all long-term planning for the company, including strategy, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and corporate services. Among those reporting to him will be senior vice president corporate communications, Peter Binazeski; chief people officer Marisa Famulare; chief innovation officer Jason Kwong; and chief strategy officer Elana Sofko.
For his part, Katz, will oversee day-to-day operations, including the company’s streaming, kiosk, distribution and studio businesses. Those reporting to him include chief acquisitions & distribution officer, David Fannon who will continues to oversee all domestic and international content acquisition and distribution, expanding his purview to include Redbox while continuing his role as president of screen media ventures; and chief operating officer and president, Redbox service, Michael Chamberlain who will continue to oversee the operations of the Redbox kiosk business and lead the growing kiosk service business.
Chief digital officer Adam Mosam adds to his responsibilities oversight of the company’s streaming businesses, including product, technology, and platform distribution.
“Our new senior leadership team brings together some of the best executives in the streaming and entertainment business and sets us up for continued success,” said Rouhana. “Our company is scaling rapidly – especially after our recent acquisition of Redbox. As we continue to grow, this team has the knowledge, skill, and drive to build a major company that delivers premium entertainment to value-conscious consumers. I’m very excited about the future of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.”
