A study from Hub Entertainment Research is warning that as the major subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services pile on content to gain an edge, the streaming wars may have reached a point where an abundance of options makes growth harder for everyone.
The analysis says US viewers, that on average have at least three services, will increasingly have more reason to drop those they don’t use enough to be worth the cost as inflation rises.
Hub notes that the average number of sources consumers use to access TV content has hit an all-time high in 2022. It adds that consumers are not only subscribing to more streaming services, but increasingly, are combining a greater number of providers into their TV bundles.
Looking at the fortune of the key players, it says 2022 has already been a tumultuous year for Netflix as the streaming giant continues to lose subscribers while Disney+ pulls ahead with more than 221 million total subscriptions across all of its streaming offerings. It added that half of TV consumers now subscribe to three or more of the Big 5 of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon and HBO Max, up 10 percentage points since 2021 and nearly double what it was in 2020.
More than three quarters say they plan on adding new services in the next six months. Among those who intend to add services, three quarters say they’ll keep all their current services when they do, simply adding to the size of their TV bundles.
The Hub study also noted that Netflix’s recent subscriber loss doesn’t appear to signal a waning interest in streaming and that users stacking streaming services from the Big 5 means far more content competing for the same pool of disposable time.
