Dejero is supporting Spanish production company Quality Media Producciones with its remote production workflow for the live broadcast of eight matches per week for coverage of El Salvador’s brand new national football league, Liga Nacional de Fútbol by Latin American sports channel Tigo Sports.
Quality was awarded a three-year production contract by Tigo Sports and Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters, WayPoint receivers and CuePoint return servers with built-in smart blending technology are at the heart of its remote multi-camera productions, designed to enable uninterrupted connectivity between the stadia and the Tigo Sports production hub in Buenos Aires.
With a traditional workflow, an outside broadcast truck and almost all of the production crew would need to physically be touring stadiums across El Salvador for ten months of the year to cover the soccer league matches. This is no longer the case explained Pablo Reyes, chief production officer and partner at Quality.
“By using Dejero solutions at all the soccer stadiums across El Salvador as well as our Buenos Aires hub, we have created a remote production workflow that saves a significant amount of time, resources and money,” he noted. “Thanks to Dejero technology, all of the production facilities and resources remain in Quality’s Buenos Aires hub. This saves between 65% and 70% on setup time and costs, including cable installation, production crew time, travel and other expenses, as well as overall logistics.”
Ten EnGo mobile transmitters, which have a sub-second glass-to-glass latency, are reliably transporting primary and secondary feeds from seven cameras, with two more dedicated cameras for pre- and post- match interviews, and another camera feed from a drone for aerial shots in any given stadium. Using the new remote production model, Quality sends the EnGo transmitters, camera operators and talent to the stadiums.
Camera operators and crew are said to be able to be ready to go live within minutes and as the EnGo provides reliable uninterrupted connectivity from any location, the producers, directors, graphics operators and technicians remain in Buenos Aires to package content for distribution from the hub. Dejero’s smart blending technology aggregates multiple IP connections, including wired (broadband, fibre) and wireless (3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, satellite) networks.
For Nacional de Fútbol de El Salvador, Quality is using six local SIM cards from multiple network carriers in each EnGo. The result is said to be high-speed, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity, which allows the transmission of broadcast-quality live video while reducing costs with production logistics. Furthermore, the EnGo has a design that Dejero says is robust enough to handle the inevitable heavy rainfall El Salvador’s tropical climate is renowned for.
Six Waypoint receivers, located at the Buenos Aires hub, reconstruct and decode the video feeds from Dejero transmitters. The decoded video enters a matrix to be shared with the switcher and replay systems; the packaged content is then uplinked via satellite for distribution across the Tigo Sports network. A CuePoint return video server sends low-latency, live programme video to camera operators at the stadium to help them stay synchronised with central production during the live broadcasts.
Quality already uses Dejero connectivity solutions to support remote productions for over 50 broadcasters and sports federation customers worldwide, including International Federations, such as FIFA, FIBA, FINA, IWF, Rugby Europe and various world sports committees, plus many private sports promoters such as Grises Humacao and Peter Auto.
