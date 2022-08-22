In a move that further underlines the popularity of topflight football in the US, hot on the heels of NBC inking its huge contract extension with the Premier League, Paramount and its CBS Sports division have regained rights to the UEFA competitions.
The six-year deal, valued at around $1.5 billion, includes the soon to be enlarged and re-formatted Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference and begins from the 2024/2025 season.
Games will be shown across both the CBS sports channels and streamed across the Paramount+ direct-to-consumer service.
Commenting on the deal, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said: “UEFA has been a key driver for Paramount+ since our launch and we are thrilled to extend this successful partnership showcasing even more world-class soccer through the 2029-30 season, building on the incredible momentum we have created the past two years. UEFA is a perfect example of our differentiated strategy presenting marquee properties to drive and strengthen both our streaming and traditional linear businesses.”
