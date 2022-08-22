Noting that with advanced developments and strategies paving the way for new ideas and platforms and “tremendous” growth opportunities, MX Player has announced the launch of MX Advantage, a one-stop solution for brands across India to monetise content across formats, languages and genres.
MX Player is a global brand with over 300 million monthly active users globally, 236 million monthly active users in India recording an average time spent of 56 minutes per user per day with over 200,000 hours of content, over 800 original series, web series, international and dubbed content and over 10 billion minutes of monthly watch time. MX Player is the world's second app after YouTube to get over 1 billion downloads and this gives brands a huge scale and an impactful reach amongst their preferred target audience.
The company regards its home territory is one of the largest drivers of digital innovations worldwide, and strongly believes that MX Advantage will empower the digital advertising industry to invest across all forms of entertainment through impact-driven campaigns, thus helping them maximise ROI and achieve business objectives.
MX Advantage is a platform for all of MX Player’s existing & new advertisers to launch ad offerings. It is designed to give brands gives brands an opportunity to advertise across all forms of entertainment on OTT, gaming, music, live, video streaming amongst other features available on MX Player. It is also seen as providing an opportunity to build plans that deliver across their marketing objectives be it branding, consideration, intent and purchase. It has a larger outreach and impact through multiple ad offerings such as video & display ads, live streaming, sponsorships, rich media ads and entertainment commerce.
Key benefits are said to include customisation and complete campaign control. It also offers immersive Ad formats across tabs such as video, display, audio and content solutions that will help drive brand awareness and engagement. Brands can also use offerings including sponsorships, rich media ads, entertainment commerce.
Commenting on the launch, MX Player chief operating officer Nikhil Gandhi, said: “We are India’s first entertainment super app driven by high-tech innovations and offers content that appeals to our consumers. As technology continues to infiltrate every aspect of our lives, convenience is more important now than ever before for businesses of all sizes. MX Advantage is a one-stop solution for advertisers of all sizes and budgets including our current partner advertisers. Our huge and diverse user base across demography, markets, interests and languages will help brands reach the audience that matters for their business.”
The company regards its home territory is one of the largest drivers of digital innovations worldwide, and strongly believes that MX Advantage will empower the digital advertising industry to invest across all forms of entertainment through impact-driven campaigns, thus helping them maximise ROI and achieve business objectives.
MX Advantage is a platform for all of MX Player’s existing & new advertisers to launch ad offerings. It is designed to give brands gives brands an opportunity to advertise across all forms of entertainment on OTT, gaming, music, live, video streaming amongst other features available on MX Player. It is also seen as providing an opportunity to build plans that deliver across their marketing objectives be it branding, consideration, intent and purchase. It has a larger outreach and impact through multiple ad offerings such as video & display ads, live streaming, sponsorships, rich media ads and entertainment commerce.
Key benefits are said to include customisation and complete campaign control. It also offers immersive Ad formats across tabs such as video, display, audio and content solutions that will help drive brand awareness and engagement. Brands can also use offerings including sponsorships, rich media ads, entertainment commerce.
Commenting on the launch, MX Player chief operating officer Nikhil Gandhi, said: “We are India’s first entertainment super app driven by high-tech innovations and offers content that appeals to our consumers. As technology continues to infiltrate every aspect of our lives, convenience is more important now than ever before for businesses of all sizes. MX Advantage is a one-stop solution for advertisers of all sizes and budgets including our current partner advertisers. Our huge and diverse user base across demography, markets, interests and languages will help brands reach the audience that matters for their business.”