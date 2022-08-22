With the sole exception of Warner Bros. Discovery, major US studios have been responsible for more scripted commissions than ever in the 2021/22 season says the latest Show Tracker analysis from 3Vision.
The analysis highlights where scripted TV series are being distributed in key markets and revels who in the distribution environment selling and buying and the main characteristics of each deal.
The latest study found that the main source of this growth has come from studio SVOD commissions as most studios continue to place their focus on their own SVOD services, with their international destinations typically set to be those very same services abroad. The study noted that for some studios such as Paramount, this focus has not come at the cost of broadcast commissions as these continue to remain at typical levels from previous seasons.
Drilling deeper, 3Vision observed that Disney has swung very hard into its SVOD business, not only producing more Studio SVOD commissions for both Disney+ and Hulu than any of its rivals, but also reducing the amount of series they create for free and pay-TV channels. It added that Hulu continues to be a domestic priority as even series commissioned for Disney’s FX channel are heavily promoted with ‘FX on Hulu’ branding. 3Vision believes the strategy for now appears to be paying off, as it was its package subscribers - which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ - that recently helped push the company above Netflix in the number of subscribers.
Paramount is also said to be able to deploy a similar strategy, with its Paramount+ streaming service fast becoming the home of Showtime in its international markets.
Even though the company makes available a digital only OTT option providing catch-up for their channels, Lionsgate has no major Studio SVOD presence in the US but is nonetheless distributing three studio SVOD commissions this season, namely HBO Max Originals Santa Inc., Julia and Minx.
The Show Tracker also revealed As a result of this and further activity with Fox’s AVOD service Tubi and network TV like Paramount’s CBS, Lionsgate is the only studio with its own US service this season to be distributing more TV series from its rivals’ services than its own. This does ensure the distributor has a secure position to continue operating successfully after its planned sale of Starz.
The latest study found that the main source of this growth has come from studio SVOD commissions as most studios continue to place their focus on their own SVOD services, with their international destinations typically set to be those very same services abroad. The study noted that for some studios such as Paramount, this focus has not come at the cost of broadcast commissions as these continue to remain at typical levels from previous seasons.
Drilling deeper, 3Vision observed that Disney has swung very hard into its SVOD business, not only producing more Studio SVOD commissions for both Disney+ and Hulu than any of its rivals, but also reducing the amount of series they create for free and pay-TV channels. It added that Hulu continues to be a domestic priority as even series commissioned for Disney’s FX channel are heavily promoted with ‘FX on Hulu’ branding. 3Vision believes the strategy for now appears to be paying off, as it was its package subscribers - which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ - that recently helped push the company above Netflix in the number of subscribers.
Paramount is also said to be able to deploy a similar strategy, with its Paramount+ streaming service fast becoming the home of Showtime in its international markets.
Even though the company makes available a digital only OTT option providing catch-up for their channels, Lionsgate has no major Studio SVOD presence in the US but is nonetheless distributing three studio SVOD commissions this season, namely HBO Max Originals Santa Inc., Julia and Minx.
The Show Tracker also revealed As a result of this and further activity with Fox’s AVOD service Tubi and network TV like Paramount’s CBS, Lionsgate is the only studio with its own US service this season to be distributing more TV series from its rivals’ services than its own. This does ensure the distributor has a secure position to continue operating successfully after its planned sale of Starz.