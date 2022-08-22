In order to maintain the gains in momentum by the increasingly important division of the All3Media-owned digital content agency and media network, Little Dot Studios has appointed Chris Imlach as its new head of paid media.
Little Dot Studios has undergone a period of accelerated growth over the past 18 months as it expands its activities worldwide - hiring a new senior management team in the USA, acquiring new businesses such as History Hit and WING, launching a new consumer brands division, and winning a significant number of new contracts with major global clients. The company expects to increase this growth substantially over the next three to five years. In November 2021 it appointed Zara Gregory to the newly created role of director of operations.
The newly created role will see Imlach report to chief sales officer and MD international Wayne Davison, and will be responsible for ensuring that the partners of Little Dot Studios, that sit across entertainment, sports and consumer brand verticals, are delivering best in class paid social, content amplification, paid search and online performance marketing.
In addition to growing and developing paid media partnerships, Imlach will be responsible for setting and executing growth strategies for clients as well as managing all projects and staff within the paid media team. The role will focus on planning, strategy, together with partnerships, whilst working alongside Little Dot’s media operations teams.
Prior to Little Dot Studios Imlach has had a decade of digital paid experience, working at both start-ups and large agency groups, such as Publicis, OMD and, most recently, WPP. In that time Imlach led teams, devised media strategies and executed campaigns for brands of all sizes and types, including some of the world's biggest names in automotive, fashion, technology, alcohol, retail and entertainment.
Commenting on the hire, Davison said: “Chris is the latest in a string of fantastic hires for our Paid Media team, as it continues to grow from strength to strength. Chris' energy, expertise and leadership will truly enhance our existing capabilities, bring new vision as well as a broader product suite to our paid media work, whilst we continue to deliver best in class strategy for our partners and our international business. We’re excited to see him leading the team as he evolves our paid media proposition, and just as importantly brings an additional sense of style to our team.”
Imlach added: “I am extremely excited to join the team at Little Dot Studios, leading the growth and delivery of the paid media offering. Little Dot has a reputation for working with world-leading brands, telling fantastic stories and creating an inspiring, inclusive working environment. I can't wait to be a part of that and bring my media experience to the company to help drive even stronger results and more innovative work for clients.”