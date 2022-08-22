A study from Digital TV Research is predicting string growth for the subscription video-on-demand industry in Arabic countries over the next five years with 21.52 million paying SVOD subscriptions across 13 territories countries by 2027, up from 9.49 million in 2021.
The Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts report tracked business including TV episodes and films and found that even though Disney+ has provided a strong challenge since launch in June, Netflix will continue to lead the market, The analysis assumes that Netflix and Disney+ will add hybrid ad-supported tiers in a pan-Arabic platform from 2024.
Yet despite its fast growth, Disney+ is expected to remain behind StarzPlay , which will draw 3.47 million subscribers by 2027, and Shahid VIP, 3.77 million subscribers by 2027.
MENA pay-TV provider OSN lost some momentum after Disney+ withdrew its content and started as a standalone platform, but it has retained exclusive rights to HBO Max and Paramount+ content and is expected to have 1.60 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2027.
