 Arabic SVOD market to near 22MNsubs by 2027 | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
A study from Digital TV Research is predicting string growth for the subscription video-on-demand industry in Arabic countries over the next five years with 21.52 million paying SVOD subscriptions across 13 territories countries by 2027, up from 9.49 million in 2021.
Netflix arabic multiple device 31AUG2021
The Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts report tracked business including TV episodes and films and found that even though Disney+ has provided a strong challenge since launch in June, Netflix will continue to lead the market, The analysis assumes that Netflix and Disney+ will add hybrid ad-supported tiers in a pan-Arabic platform from 2024.

Yet despite its fast growth, Disney+ is expected to remain behind StarzPlay , which will draw 3.47 million subscribers by 2027, and Shahid VIP, 3.77 million subscribers by 2027.

MENA pay-TV provider OSN lost some momentum after Disney+ withdrew its content and started as a standalone platform, but it has retained exclusive rights to HBO Max and Paramount+ content and is expected to have 1.60 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2027.

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Media Analysis