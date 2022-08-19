Data released by Hong Kong telco PCCW has found that for the first half of 2022 its Viu OTT business’s focus on driving expansion saw it reach 60.7 million monthly active users (MAUs), an annual increase of 23%, and 9.1 million paid subscribers, up 31%.
Underpinning this growth said the data was Viu’s offering of high-quality content appealing to users in its respective markets and providing opportunities for syndication to international partners. On the back of the enlarged revenue base, the OTT business turned EBITDA positive, generating HK$18 million for the six months ended 30 June 2022. With a revenue CAGR growth of 22% year-on-year compared with the first half of 2021 and surpassing US$100M in the first 6-month period of the year.
Viu was said to have continued to maintain its leading position in MAUs for the tenth consecutive quarter among major video streaming platforms in Southeast Asia and is amongst the top three platforms in paid subscriptions and streaming minutes.
In terms of business derived from the growth, the company saw OTT overall revenue grow at 22% YoY from the first half of 2021 to 2022.
The first half of the year also saw increased accessibility and penetration into the greater Southeast Asian region in markets such as Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia through Viu’s partnership footprint. Viu has expanded the number of partnerships to more than 100 companies in Greater Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa, specifically in the digital ecosystem bringing on board new telco and device partnerships in several markets.
This says PCCW has led to increased penetration in non-metro areas by collaborating with local partners and streamlined customer journeys to improve acquisition and monetisation.
PCCW also revealed that Viu Original Studio, with international collaborations in the pipeline, is poised for more developments, including localising popular international franchises and regional IPs in different markets to expand Viu’s content asset creation and widen audience appeal.
