Kicking off with a look at the life of mega-star Britney Spears, FOX Entertainment-owned advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) service Tubi has announced the launch of a brand-new unscripted docuseries TMZ NO BS.
Hosted by Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and guest TMZ contributors, the docuseries aims to give what Tubi says will be an honest, unfiltered look at some of the biggest names in pop culture, across entertainment, sports, politics and other segments. Episodes will feature never-before-seen stories and fresh reporting that provides an eye-opening look at people who have been widely covered, but never really understood.
TMZ NO BS is executive-produced by Levin, Latibeaudier and Ryan Regan, with co-executive producer Jess Fusco. Each of the 12 episodes, beginning with Britney Spears set to premiere on 24 August 2002, will focus on a set topic or public figure. TMZ NO BS: Britney Spears is an unfiltered look at tumultuous life of one of pop culture’s biggest and most scrutinised stars. Through inside stories from the reporters who covered her every step of the way, and exclusive footage from the TMZ vault, Levin and Latibeaudier discuss Britney’s rise to fame and the shocking events that led to a decade-long conservatorship.
Other episodes of TMZ NO BS will include JLO, Wildest Celebrity Arrests and Conor McGregor.
“TMZ NO BS is a must watch on Tubi for any avid TMZ follower and all pop culture enthusiasts,” said Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson. “We’re excited to have fans discover this new docuseries where Harvey Levin and his team sit down for a stripped-down roundtable conversation and examine some of the biggest celebrity moments through a new lens.”
