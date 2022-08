The report from the virtualised media production solutions company polled 250 senior technology decision makers within the broadcast industry across 10 regions. It found fundamentally a growing appetite for the use of cloud for specific applications with as many as 89% of broadcasters intending to adopt cloud technologies in the next year and nearly two thirds (63%) stating that they have already started applying it to post-production/file-based production.The research also discovered that over two-thirds (71%) of respondents believe that all-public cloud environments for live production will be possible in the future.Yet at the same time just 27% see cloud adoption as a priority, falling behind 5G technology (34%). In addition, concerns remain around the suitability of using cloud for live production, with just under half (45%) having reservations about performance issues such as latency, with a further 40% citing security concerns. For some organisations, the need for a broader shift in thinking is perceived as a challenge, with 39% stating that a broadly conservative mindset to cloud within their company was the biggest barrier to adoption. “Our research confirms that cloud technology is generating a lot of interest in the broadcast industry. At the same time, however, it also shows that there are different levels of commitment being made by broadcasters and media companie s to adopt the technology in the short and even medium term, especially in the case of live production,” said Nevion VP of marketing Olivier Suard.“While some organisations are considering an all-cloud approach , others are still choosing to stay with more traditional on-premise production, or are looking to move to a hybrid cloud and ground solution.”