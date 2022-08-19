Despite its increased deployment in the industry, with clear operational and financial advantages to its use, and a massive intention to implement over the next year, only just over a quarter of broadcasters regard cloud services as a priority says a survey from Nevion.
The report from the virtualised media production solutions company polled 250 senior technology decision makers within the broadcast industry across 10 regions. It found fundamentally a growing appetite for the use of cloud for specific applications with as many as 89% of broadcasters intending to adopt cloud technologies in the next year and nearly two thirds (63%) stating that they have already started applying it to post-production/file-based production.
The research also discovered that over two-thirds (71%) of respondents believe that all-public cloud environments for live production will be possible in the future.
Yet at the same time just 27% see cloud adoption as a priority, falling behind 5G technology (34%). In addition, concerns remain around the suitability of using cloud for live production, with just under half (45%) having reservations about performance issues such as latency, with a further 40% citing security concerns. For some organisations, the need for a broader shift in thinking is perceived as a challenge, with 39% stating that a broadly conservative mindset to cloud within their company was the biggest barrier to adoption.
“Our research confirms that cloud technology is generating a lot of interest in the broadcast industry. At the same time, however, it also shows that there are different levels of commitment being made by broadcasters and media companies to adopt the technology in the short and even medium term, especially in the case of live production,” said Nevion VP of marketing Olivier Suard.
“While some organisations are considering an all-cloud approach, others are still choosing to stay with more traditional on-premise production, or are looking to move to a hybrid cloud and ground solution.”
