Video streaming infrastructure provider Bitmovin has launched a new live video encoder which it claims will provides creators with the highest image and audio quality.
The new Bitmovin Live Event Encoder is designed to optimise start-up times and provide more efficient encoding workflows for developers to deliver live events in what the company assures is the highest image quality to viewers worldwide.
The new solution is designed to address the industry need for high-quality live streams by optimising live to VOD workflows, making live streams available for on-demand playback immediately after the stream has ended. The solution is also cloud agnostic, removing the need for users to be tied into one vendor’s infrastructure to maintain video encoding workflows.
Using a web-based interface means developers can manage live streams from any device and location, and it has an API for deep application integrations. It also offers users control and monitoring tools and notification alerts to help pinpoint errors in real-time. It also supports redundant RTMP, SRT, Zixi inputs and digital rights management (DRM) for content protection.
Bitmovin has already begun building upon its Per-Title Encoding solution for VOD to optimise the feature for live streaming, with the aim to add the functionality to the Live Event Encoder. Per-Title for Live will help developers deliver optimum image quality over live bandwidths in a live environment, customising the bitrate ladder of each video based on the complexity of the video file itself. Its ultimate goal is to select a bit-rate that enables the video codec to encapsulate enough information to present the best viewing experience by compressing the data without impacting the viewer’s perceived quality of content.
“Live streaming technologies have advanced quickly in recent years. However, too many live streams have a sub-par image and audio quality, which is unacceptable,” commented Bitmovin CEO and co-founder Stefan Lederer. “Our Live Event Encoder solves this challenge by guaranteeing that developers can deliver live streams with unrivalled quality of experience.”
Live Event Encoder is already seeing use at Okast an SaaS cloud-based solution streamlining access to live, VOD and FAST distribution and monetisation to content creators, producers and distributors. “Our creators view live streaming capabilities as essential because it unlocks a new level of interactivity and engagement that’s just not possible with other content types,” said company CEO Cedric Monnier. “The Bitmovin Live Event Encoder [is] empowering our creators to build more meaningful relationships with viewers and maximise the reach of their content among new audiences.”
The new solution is designed to address the industry need for high-quality live streams by optimising live to VOD workflows, making live streams available for on-demand playback immediately after the stream has ended. The solution is also cloud agnostic, removing the need for users to be tied into one vendor’s infrastructure to maintain video encoding workflows.
Using a web-based interface means developers can manage live streams from any device and location, and it has an API for deep application integrations. It also offers users control and monitoring tools and notification alerts to help pinpoint errors in real-time. It also supports redundant RTMP, SRT, Zixi inputs and digital rights management (DRM) for content protection.
Bitmovin has already begun building upon its Per-Title Encoding solution for VOD to optimise the feature for live streaming, with the aim to add the functionality to the Live Event Encoder. Per-Title for Live will help developers deliver optimum image quality over live bandwidths in a live environment, customising the bitrate ladder of each video based on the complexity of the video file itself. Its ultimate goal is to select a bit-rate that enables the video codec to encapsulate enough information to present the best viewing experience by compressing the data without impacting the viewer’s perceived quality of content.
“Live streaming technologies have advanced quickly in recent years. However, too many live streams have a sub-par image and audio quality, which is unacceptable,” commented Bitmovin CEO and co-founder Stefan Lederer. “Our Live Event Encoder solves this challenge by guaranteeing that developers can deliver live streams with unrivalled quality of experience.”
Live Event Encoder is already seeing use at Okast an SaaS cloud-based solution streamlining access to live, VOD and FAST distribution and monetisation to content creators, producers and distributors. “Our creators view live streaming capabilities as essential because it unlocks a new level of interactivity and engagement that’s just not possible with other content types,” said company CEO Cedric Monnier. “The Bitmovin Live Event Encoder [is] empowering our creators to build more meaningful relationships with viewers and maximise the reach of their content among new audiences.”