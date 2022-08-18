As it continues on its mission to cater to the specific needs of broadcasters for major event delivery, taking a web-first approach to delivery, Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) is expanding on the capabilities of its Internet Delivery Network (IDN).
Explaining the rationale for the launch, TBS noted that today’s broadcasters require robust, cost effective and flexible international delivery and need networks that feature flexibility and different modes of delivery to ensure they can deliver more content to drive a greater number of viewers.
To be introduced at IBC 2022, the upgraded IDN builds on its predecessor with an internet standards and web-first approach to content delivery and features more automation for efficiency, greater network flexibility, higher bandwidth and lower latency. The software-defined, cloud-based platform enables the transport of high-quality video content and live broadcast streams to any registered endpoint across shared networks like the public internet.
The IDN features over 40 sites spread over EMEA, APAC and North America with three primary use cases: cost efficient delivery of live video media (contribution or distribution) over the internet and for last mile delivery; flexibility to deliver live video media using the TBS core delivery networks such as the global media network for global reach; supporting handoff options to cloud and permanent services.
“Contemporary broadcasters are being charged with delivering more content, in order to increase the reach of existing and new audiences,” commented Andreas Eriksson, head of Telstra Broadcast Services. “However, the increased demand for content distribution is often challenged by budgetary constraints. Our next generation IDN supports broadcasters and rights holders to achieve these goals reliably, flexibly and cost effectively with cutting edge features and workflows. IP is the only way forward for broadcasters to deliver more content and capture a great amount of the audience.”
The IDN upgrade follows TBS joining the SRT Alliance, a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport, last December. By collaborating with the SRT Alliance, TBS says it is able to more effectively provide broadcasters of any size with the most flexible, cost effective and robust ways to manage their content.
To be introduced at IBC 2022, the upgraded IDN builds on its predecessor with an internet standards and web-first approach to content delivery and features more automation for efficiency, greater network flexibility, higher bandwidth and lower latency. The software-defined, cloud-based platform enables the transport of high-quality video content and live broadcast streams to any registered endpoint across shared networks like the public internet.
The IDN features over 40 sites spread over EMEA, APAC and North America with three primary use cases: cost efficient delivery of live video media (contribution or distribution) over the internet and for last mile delivery; flexibility to deliver live video media using the TBS core delivery networks such as the global media network for global reach; supporting handoff options to cloud and permanent services.
“Contemporary broadcasters are being charged with delivering more content, in order to increase the reach of existing and new audiences,” commented Andreas Eriksson, head of Telstra Broadcast Services. “However, the increased demand for content distribution is often challenged by budgetary constraints. Our next generation IDN supports broadcasters and rights holders to achieve these goals reliably, flexibly and cost effectively with cutting edge features and workflows. IP is the only way forward for broadcasters to deliver more content and capture a great amount of the audience.”
The IDN upgrade follows TBS joining the SRT Alliance, a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport, last December. By collaborating with the SRT Alliance, TBS says it is able to more effectively provide broadcasters of any size with the most flexible, cost effective and robust ways to manage their content.