Said to mix two sweet spots from factual entertainment television, baking and emotional reunions in a unique new primetime format, Go Button Media’s latest original series, Bake & Make Up has been commissioned by Canada’s VisionTV.
With a premiere date of 29 August, each episode of the 5 x 30’ series features a once inseparable twosome – childhood friends, past loves, long-lost family – and brings them back together in the Bake & Make Up kitchen.
They are given a chance to reunite over a recipe that has shared meaning - like estranged besties baking the tiramisu that holds a special place in their blended history - recalling the sweet memories of the past or hidden hurts and miscommunications that have kept them apart.
Viewers are taken on both an emotional and culinary journey with the relationship outcome and final dish revealed at the end of each episode. Some dishes may not be perfect, and some relationships will flounder, while for others, a sweet connection is renewed.
Go Button Media will now be launching the Bake & Make Up format to the international market.“In kitchens all over the world, we bake to treat, to celebrate, and to bring people together. Blending baking and mending broken relationships seemed like a natural mix,” remarked the company's co-founder and executive producer Natasha Ryan commenting on the launch.
“Just the act of working together in a kitchen can cause temperatures to rise and flour to fly, but it can also initiate much needed talks, reconnections, and laughter – and that’s before the sit and savour, coffee and conversation moments once the dish is ready to try. This format is simple, readily localised, and presents a wonderful opportunity to explore heart-warming relationships and showcase home cooking, traditional recipes, and sweet treats from around the world.”
