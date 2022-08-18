Leading travel channel Travelxp 4K is expanding its reach in European countries through partnership with Portuguese telco company’s MEO to give the video customers access to premium travel and lifestyle content in high definition.
With over 1000 hours of premium travel and lifestyle content, Travelxp is distributed in more than 80 countries. It also claims to be the single largest producer of travel content and a global innovation leader in 4K HDR technology. Boasting a diverse programming mix, all Travelxp shows are original in- house productions filmed across 55 countries with multi-cultural hosts from across the world.
After the popularity of its shows, including Off the Grid and Boarding Pass, Travelxp says that it has raised the bar with its latest shows like The Gypsies and The Savvy Nomad. Over the years, the channel claims to have established a strong foothold in many European countries is now aiming to garner the attention of viewers in Portugal.
In keeping with the channel’s commitment to connect with audiences in their own language, Travelxp 4K shows have been localised. The service is already available in 17 languages and distributed in over 20 countries across Europe.
“Television is unequivocally the dominant medium in Portuguese society. According to a study I came across recently, the average daily television viewing per person in Portugal is four hours and 47 minutes. This has got us excited about launching the premium HDR content of Travelxp 4K in HLG HDR, 10-bit REC 2100 colour space and 50 frames on one of the main platforms in the country, MEO Altice," said Sumant Bahl, managing director Europe & Africa, Travelxp, commenting on the new partnership. "Not only will the resolution make it a more vivid and immersive experience for the audience in Portugal but we are also confident that they will love our programs that feature some of the world’s most beautiful destinations and the unforgettable experiences to be had when you visit them.”
