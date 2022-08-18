Pay-TV, telco and MVPDs cloud platform provider Firstlight Media is claiming to have achieved a key milestone in its collaboration with Google Cloud to create the next generation of cloud-native OTT capabilities bringing breakthroughs in churn prevention, and low-latency.
Firstlight Media’s OTT platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack is claimed to provide what Firstlight says is “significantly” better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, built-in scalability, observability and security and no less than the ability to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equalling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.
Customers include OTT providers such as aha 2.0 in India and PLDT Smart in the Philippines.
Advancing development activities announced at NAB 2022, Firstlight Media will be showcasing at the forthcoming IBC channels running on Google Cloud and ready for scalable connected TV monetisation via pre-integration with Google Ad Manager across client and server-side environments.
The platform will also have analytics dashboards built on a proprietary, unified data model, bringing together user engagement, content performance and quality of experience metrics to help drive business. It also has an analytics platform, built on top of Google BigQuery and Looker so that media companies can identify and target users at risk of churn to improve retention and identify new revenue opportunities.
Linear streaming is delivered through HLS and DASH on Google Cloud Media CDN, with an early version of low latency streaming using the LL-DASH protocol.
“As we’ve plunged more deeply into our R&D collaboration with Google Cloud, two things have stood out,” said Juan Martin, CTO and co-founder of Firstlight Media. “First, our innovation velocity has dramatically increased with Google Cloud, which will be transformational for the media industry. Second, a tight integration with leading CTV focused services like Google Ad Manager and Google Cloud Media CDN will have a direct impact on the bottom lines of OTT providers.”
“At Google Cloud, we continue to explore new ways for our customers to build better businesses with cloud technologies,” added Anil Jain, managing director, media and entertainment industry solutions for Google Cloud. “By working closely with partners such as Firstlight Media, we can accelerate the streaming industry’s transition to a new generation of solutions by advancing capabilities and products that can drive business success and consumer satisfaction.”
Customers include OTT providers such as aha 2.0 in India and PLDT Smart in the Philippines.
Advancing development activities announced at NAB 2022, Firstlight Media will be showcasing at the forthcoming IBC channels running on Google Cloud and ready for scalable connected TV monetisation via pre-integration with Google Ad Manager across client and server-side environments.
The platform will also have analytics dashboards built on a proprietary, unified data model, bringing together user engagement, content performance and quality of experience metrics to help drive business. It also has an analytics platform, built on top of Google BigQuery and Looker so that media companies can identify and target users at risk of churn to improve retention and identify new revenue opportunities.
Linear streaming is delivered through HLS and DASH on Google Cloud Media CDN, with an early version of low latency streaming using the LL-DASH protocol.
“As we’ve plunged more deeply into our R&D collaboration with Google Cloud, two things have stood out,” said Juan Martin, CTO and co-founder of Firstlight Media. “First, our innovation velocity has dramatically increased with Google Cloud, which will be transformational for the media industry. Second, a tight integration with leading CTV focused services like Google Ad Manager and Google Cloud Media CDN will have a direct impact on the bottom lines of OTT providers.”
“At Google Cloud, we continue to explore new ways for our customers to build better businesses with cloud technologies,” added Anil Jain, managing director, media and entertainment industry solutions for Google Cloud. “By working closely with partners such as Firstlight Media, we can accelerate the streaming industry’s transition to a new generation of solutions by advancing capabilities and products that can drive business success and consumer satisfaction.”