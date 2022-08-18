General low broadband penetration and low disposable incomes, exacerbated by limited rollout by several global platforms are all set to provide headwinds to the African subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market over the next five years says a Digital TV Research study.
In all, the Africa SVOD Forecasts report predicts Africa will have 13.64 million paying SVOD subscriptions by 2027, up from 4.90 million at the end of 2021. Yet it also forecast that only 6.6% of TV households will pay for at least one subscription by 2027, up from 3.9% at the end of end 2021.
Looking at the companies that are set to make the market, Netflix will remain the SVOD market leader, with 6.41 million subscribers by 2027, growing 85% in the five years from 2022 and taking 48% of the region’s total.
Given its limited rollout, that is only launching in South Africa and Nigeria, Disney+ will only have 1 million subscriptions by 2027. Amazon Prime will start in Nigeria and South Africa in 2023 and the forecasts 2.63 million Prime Video subscribers by 2027. Local provider Showmax is set to see SVOD customers almost double over the years to 2027 to 2.069 million.
The Africa SVOD Forecasts report also notes that other key factors limiting growth will include Paramount+ only likely to start in South Africa. HBO Max will not be a standalone platform in Africa.
Looking at the companies that are set to make the market, Netflix will remain the SVOD market leader, with 6.41 million subscribers by 2027, growing 85% in the five years from 2022 and taking 48% of the region’s total.
Given its limited rollout, that is only launching in South Africa and Nigeria, Disney+ will only have 1 million subscriptions by 2027. Amazon Prime will start in Nigeria and South Africa in 2023 and the forecasts 2.63 million Prime Video subscribers by 2027. Local provider Showmax is set to see SVOD customers almost double over the years to 2027 to 2.069 million.
The Africa SVOD Forecasts report also notes that other key factors limiting growth will include Paramount+ only likely to start in South Africa. HBO Max will not be a standalone platform in Africa.