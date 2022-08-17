In a bid to help the smart TV operating system and content platform grow its content offering with leading free ad-supported streaming TV channels, broadcast and connected TV cloud-based technology for Amagi has inked a connected TV (CTV) content distribution agreement with VIDAA.
VIDAA is a technology and innovation company whose market-leading independent Smart TV OS powers Hisense, Toshiba and over 100 additional TV brands. VIDAA TV, the company’s own FAST channels service, launched in the US and Mexico in January 2022, and is now expanding into Europe, LATAM and Australia.
The new partnership, based on Amagi’s Content Plus marketplace, gives VIDAA users in the Americas, Australia and the UK access to Amagi's network of FAST channels and AVOD assets from content brands across a variety of content genres including sports, news, music, movies, documentaries and more. Amagi will also provide VIDAA with its cloud streaming and monetisation products, Amagi CLOUDPORT and Amagi THUNDERSTORM, to create, distribute and monetise VIDAA Owned and Operated FAST channels.
The companies are also working together on joint initiatives to enrich end-user experiences, such as the recent pop-up channel called America the Beautiful’ and personalised content.
"VIDAA has all the building blocks needed to achieve success at scale in the FAST environment," suggested Amagi co-founder Srinivasan KA. "All they need is a winning combination of technology and content solutions to elevate their content acquisition and playout and help them attain their revenue goals. Amagi is thrilled to be the partner that supports them in this journey."
"Our mission is to deliver the best content to our customers around the world," added VIDAA president Guy Edri. “Amagi's suite of FAST channels has helped us expand our channel offering to new and existing markets. The deep insights that Amagi provides on content consumption and audience engagement are a welcome addition. It is helping us add more precision and panache to our content delivery."
