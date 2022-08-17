Aiming to satisfy its subscribers’ needs for the latest TV experience, combining linear servicers with over-the-top TV, Swedish operator Tele2 AB has gone live with its new Tv Hub Mini, a 4K OTT dongle.
Founded in 1993, Tele2 offers networks enabling mobile and fixed connectivity, telephony, data network services, TV, streaming and global IoT solutions. In 2021, Tele2 generated revenue of SEK 27 billion and reported an underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 10 billion. For latest news and definitions of measures, please see our homepage
Based on Android TV OS, subscribers to the new Tele2 Tv Hub Mini service enjoy a custom user experience powered by 3Ready from 3 Screen Solutions – in 3SS’ first major operator deployment of the SEI Robotics-built dongle – which is said to work in harmony with the award-winning STB UX which Tele2 subscribers have been enjoying since 2018.
Tele2 devised the new OTT offering and the 4K dongle delivers Netflix, and many other streaming apps and TV channels.
“At Tele2, we always strive to give our customers the very latest. When it comes to entertainment, we want them to have the best experience whether they want to watch linear channels, or use streaming services,” explained Tele2 director of entertainment Niclas Rosendahl. “With the new Tv Hub Mini, we make it even easier with a dongle without cables that works via Wi-Fi. Compromising on quality was out of the question; so we selected a top-spec SEI Robotics device, and once again we turned to the UX experts at 3SS”.
Tele2’s Tv Hub was the industry’s first major hybrid Android TV Operator Tier deployment and as with earlier 3SS deployments for Tele2, the OTT dongle’s UX features an Android TV Custom Launcher based on the 3Ready Product Framework.
