Online streaming video technology provider dotstudioPRO has announced the launch of dPRO Fast Engine, what is said to be the streaming industry’s only turn-key FAST aggregation solution.









dPRO FAST Engine is a back-end and front-end solution for streaming FAST Linear Channels which includes an electronic programming guide (EPG) framework. FAST Engine comes with a management system helping publishers ingest linear channels from playout systems, manage monetisation with server-side ad insertion through integrations with technologies such as Thunderstorm; AdSpring; Publica; and AWS Mediatailor. The system has integrated with EPG delivery formats coming from companies such as Amagi, WURL, Frequency, Veset, and Gracenote creating standardisations through normalising meta-data and providing simple API end-points.



With Baby Steps, dotstudioPRO believes that it has developed a “world class” UI/UX framework for dPRO FAST Engine. The framework comes with front-end components and an EPG template with SDKs available on all OTT devices to help accelerate application development. The framework is designed to enable developers to focus on front-end user experiences rather than wrestling with complex back-end APIs directly.



Indeed, the company says that the “heavy lifting” has been done to launch features and components that are now basic requirements for any streaming service. “Together with Baby Steps, we are on a fast-paced track with the development of cutting-edge innovation for the FAST video streaming industry,” said Built collaboration with UX/UI design firm Baby Steps and powered by dotstudioPRO’s Video CMS, the dPRO FAST Engine is a linear channel aggregator that enables streaming platforms to distribute and monetise their Free Ad Supported Linear OTT channels across mobile, WebOS, tvOS, Android, Tizen, Roku and HTML5.dPRO FAST Engine is a back-end and front-end solution for streaming FAST Linear Channels which includes an electronic programming guide (EPG) framework. FAST Engine comes with a management system helping publishers ingest linear channels from playout systems, manage monetisation with server-side ad insertion through integrations with technologies such as Thunderstorm; AdSpring; Publica; and AWS Mediatailor. The system has integrated with EPG delivery formats coming from companies such as Amagi, WURL, Frequency, Veset, and Gracenote creating standardisations through normalising meta-data and providing simple API end-points.With Baby Steps, dotstudioPRO believes that it has developed a “world class” UI/UX framework for dPRO FAST Engine. The framework comes with front-end components and an EPG template with SDKs available on all OTT devices to help accelerate application development. The framework is designed to enable developers to focus on front-end user experiences rather than wrestling with complex back-end APIs directly.Indeed, the company says that the “heavy lifting” has been done to launch features and components that are now basic requirements for any streaming service. “Together with Baby Steps, we are on a fast-paced track with the development of cutting-edge innovation for the FAST video streaming industry,” said dotstudioPRO co-founder and CTO Joe Pascual. “In the recent past many solutions rightly focused on tools for the content rights holder to create and distribute their branded channels. Now we believe that with our framework more companies like Local Now and Sports.TV, both currently leading the pack in sports channels …will be able to compete and succeed in the direct-to-consumer aggregation business.”