Aiming support its continued growth and accelerate the implementation of its value creation initiatives across storytelling and impact, digital media and interactive streaming platform WaterBear has announced changes to the executive leadership team.
The company claims to be the world’s first digital and impact-led community dedicated to the future of the planet, connecting viewers with critical global issues and the campaigns of more than 100 NGOs. Its network is available across 194 countries, producing content spanning biodiversity, community, circularity, climate action and sustainable fashion.
The key new appointment sees Sam Sutaria announced as co-chief executive officer with Ellen Windemuth who founded the Company. Sutaria, who has been with the company since before launch and was the first employee, previously held the position of vice president strategy and business development, overseeing company strategy and revenue growth. At the end of this year, Windemuth will transition into her role as founder of WaterBear and will continue to focus on company strategy, original productions, investor relations and fundraising. From 2023, Sutaria will take on the full responsibilities of chief executive officer.
"Sam and I have worked closely together for nearly five years. He has been a trusted leader within the WaterBear team, and I am excited to welcome him as co-CEO," Windemuth remarked. "With a background spanning commercial strategy, fundraising, non-profit work and media, Sam is uniquely placed to take WaterBear to the next level. I could not be happier for his promotion and this next phase of our partnership."
Sutaria added: “As we look to the future of the company, I know these changes within our leadership team will bring new perspectives and experiences that will help accelerate our continued growth and deliver even greater impact for all of WaterBear’s growing community and many stakeholders.”
In addition, Poppy Mason-Watts has been named chief growth and impact officer. Most recently serving as VP marketing & communications, Mason-Watts will now be responsible for WaterBear’s community growth and retention strategy, impact campaigns, content production and marketing.
Louis Botha has also been named chief financial officer. Botha has been instrumental in driving operational and financial excellence for WaterBear. In this new role, Botha will focus on investor relations and oversee the company's financial operations. Both Botha and Mason-Watts have worked closely with Sutaria to drive the business strategy and growth forwards day-to-day.
The new C Suite team will continue to work closely with WaterBear’s vice presidents Oliver Taprogge, Helder Granja, Josh Blau, Alba Vega Mulet and Justin Steel.
