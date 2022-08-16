Another quarter, another haemorrhage in traditional US pay-TV subscribers reveals a study from Leichtman Research Group (LRG), found that the largest providers in the country, about 92% of the market – lost about 1.925 million net video subscribers in Q2 2022, almost 700,000 more than the same time a year ago.
Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 5.425 million subscribers, compared with a net loss of about 4.550 million over the prior year. Even though the second quarter of 2022 marked the second consecutive quarter with over 1.9 million net pay-TV losses, the bright light for the industry was that the flow of net losses seems to have abated and were similar to those in the previous quarter.
LRG calculated that the top pay-TV providers now account for about 72.2 million subscribers – with the top seven cable companies having about 39.5 million video subscribers, other traditional pay-TV services having about 25.5 million subscribers, and the top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services having about 7.2 million subscribers. Comcast ended the quarter with 17.144 million subscribers and rival Charter 15.495 million.
Top cable providers had a net loss of about 950,000 video subscribers in Q2 2022 – compared with a loss of about 590,000 subscribers in Q2 2022. Other traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 710,000 subscribers in Q2 2022 – compared with a loss of about 700,000 subscribers in Q2 2021. The top publicly reporting vMVPDs had a net loss of about 265,000 subscribers in Q2 2022 – compared with a gain of about 55,000 subscribers in Q2 2021.
