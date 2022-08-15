In a strategic focus that it says will see it poised for a new era of growth, millennial-focused global channel operator and content producer Insight TV has unveiled the rebranding and renaming of the channels.
The rebrand is scheduled to be fully completed by the end of August, with changes already being seen on the company’s linear TV service. The rebrand is intended to diversify the collection of Insight TV channels globally, allowing clearer differentiation between the channel names, platforms, and regions that Insight TV operates in, setting up the foundations for future growth and acquisitions.
The current four Insight TV channels: Insight TV UHD, Insight TV HD, Insight TV (Digital/FAST), and Insight TV (SVOD) platform, will now be renamed and rebranded into the brands Inultra, Inplus, Infast and IN.TV respectively. As well as the newly renamed TV channels, Insight TV’s other FAST channels (Inwild, Inwonder, Introuble, Inbites) have also been refreshed using vibrant bright colours, retaining the focus on Insight TV’s core Millennial and Gen-Z demographic audiences.
The new rebrand comes ahead of new channel launches to be announced soon and going forward Insight TV will now only be used as the company name.
“It’s more than just changing the name and colours of the business, it’s a statement of intent to our commitment to growing of the business, and it allows for us to create new opportunities globally in TV, entertainment, and beyond,” said Insight TV chief executive officer Rian Bester explaining the move.
“The rebrand signifies our current workplace culture and ethos, matching the vibrancy, diversity and talent of our colleagues globally. It acts as a reminder of how far we’ve come and where we can go. We’re in a very different position than in 2015 when Insight TV launched with just two TV channels. We now operate eight TV channels globally, soon to be nine, and we have new channel and content acquisitions in process.”
