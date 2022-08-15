Landing a hefty punch in its in strategy to diversify its global platform and cement itself as the global home of boxing and combat sports, DAZN Group has secured global rights to broadcast Hexagone MMA in the US, UK, Mexico, Poland, Australia, New Zealand among other countries.
The agreement will see DAZN subscribers in these territories have access to watch all HEXAGONE MMA’s fights live and on-demand on the platform until March 2023. The first event takes place on 128 August 28 in Dubai, featuring fights including Loiseau vs Mytilinaki for the Bantamweight title and Ftouhi vs Sousa for the Strawweight title.
Following the new announcement, and its other deals with Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, GGG Promotions and Naciones MMA, DAZN says that it has become the undisputed home of boxing and combat sports.
DAZN also offers a premium portfolio of live sports and original programming, including the world’s biggest leagues and competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A.
