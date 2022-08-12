Streaming television and media entertainment provider XUMO announced it has partnered with Magnolia Pictures in a two-year distribution deal that it claims will bring a diverse range of signature film titles from its library to the FAST market for the first time.









So called ‘first on FAST’ Magnolia movies will be streamed on an ongoing basis with a new title launching nearly every month, each available during an exclusive three-month window.



The new titles will range from critically-acclaimed features like Dogman, the award-winning Italian language drama/thriller to engaging documentaries, including Toni Morrison: The Pieces I am, based on the life of best-selling arthur, poet and thought-leader; and Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, a documentary recounting the history of The Band, produced by Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard; as well as many other titles.



“Being able to expand upon our existing relationship with XUMO and usher our content onto their FAST channels enables audiences to enjoy a unique entertainment experience that is singular to the XUMO platform,” commented Jeff Cuban, COO of Mark Cuban Companies Entertainment Properties. “XUMO stands as our first exclusive partner to premiere our titles on their FAST platform which further strengthens the presence of Magnolia in the streaming space and bolsters the influence of our critically acclaimed catalogue.”



In addition, XUMO is also partnering with Oscilloscope and Brainstorm Media, with both offering a range of titles over the next two years. These movies feature curated standouts from each provider’s growing film library.



"XUMO is always looking to showcase intelligent, engaging programming to create a dynamic and unique FAST experience," stated the company's VP of content partnerships and programming Anthony Layser. "Magnolia is known for that kind of story-telling and we are thrilled that XUMO will be the first FAST platform carrying these great Magnolia titles, as well as other smart and inventive exclusives from providers like Oscilloscope and Brainstorm Media."