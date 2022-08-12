After its recent broadening of horizons across North America, FOX Entertainment’s free ad-supported streaming service Tubi is looking to all points south in the continent and is to launch in five further Latin American countries, namely Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama.
The five new territories join Tubi’s current offering in Mexico, where the advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) platform debuted in 2020. Tubi’s library in the region will be localised in Spanish-language and available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, in addition to LG TVs, Samsung TVs, Microsoft Store on Windows, VIDAA Smart OS on Hisense TVs, as well as Amazon Fire TV Stick devices and Roku TV and players in select countries. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web.
Popular films - including The Green Hornet, Hellboy, American Psycho, Gridiron Gang, Snatch, Machete, Hook, The Other Guys, The House Bunny, The Social Network, Obsessed and La Bamba as well as TV series including L.A.’s Finest and Masters of Sex - will now stream for free on Tubi in all five new territories. Additionally, regionally-produced TV series will soon be available, including Mexico’s Bienvenida Realidad, Atrapada and El Sexo Debil; as well as local versions of popular series such as The Nanny, Bewitched, and Married with Children.
Over the last year in Mexico, Tubi has seen total viewing time (TVT) grow 60% year-over-year and total viewers grow 40% year-over-year. Partnered with TV Azteca, one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language content in the world, Tubi serves as the free streaming home in Mexico to TV Azteca’s popular titles.
“We’re delighted to launch our platform in these five Latin American countries, bringing viewers a mix of locally-produced content, Spanish-language favorites and Hollywood titles, said Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson. “We’re eager to expand deeper into Latin America after the stellar success of Tubi in Mexico, which has seen tremendous growth in such a short amount of time.”
