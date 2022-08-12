Completing the acquisition of Redbox Entertainment, subscription video-on-demand provider Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment says it has now created a content and distribution company targeting value-conscious consumers with all elements of VOD services.
The combined companies now offer over 145 free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, transactional (TVOD), and a network of over 36,000 kiosks across the US, all supported by original film and television production and distribution divisions. The company expects revenue to more than triple through this acquisition to approximately $500 million annually with $100 - $150 million of Adjusted EBITDA and expects to deliver annual run rate cost synergies in excess of $40 million in 2023.
The combined company also sees numerous opportunities to drive revenue synergies from its complementary assets, including expansion of ad inventory through distribution of its larger content library and production pipeline across AVOD and FAST channels, and increased access to the TVOD window for original film productions. Additionally, the Redbox kiosk network and loyalty programme will offer a new marketing channel to promote the company’s original content productions.
“I’ve been looking forward to the day Redbox would become part of the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment family – and today is that day. The Redbox brand is a fixture in American entertainment and now joins our powerful portfolio of streaming brands, including Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul,” said William J. Rouhana, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.
“This acquisition gives us immediate scale, growing our film and television library to over 51,000 assets, establishing a broad complement of AVOD, TVOD, and FAST channel services, reaching millions of viewers across dozens of platforms, and adding Redbox’s 36,000 kiosks nationwide, with a customer loyalty programme that has over 40 million members. These collective assets create a fully formed streaming business for a new era of digital entertainment that we anticipate will accelerate the growth and profitability of our company well ahead of our original plans.
As it was closing the acquisition, the company also announced the appointment of two key media executives to drive its continued growth. Galen C. Smith, former chief executive officer of Redbox, has been appointed to the new role of executive vice chairman of Redbox and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment , while Jonathan Katz has been named president of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.
