Benefitting from consumer demand for connected TV-led content experiences which has led to increasing requirement for its SaaS technology and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) partnerships, Amagi has revealed a revenue growth rate of over 100% at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
In Q1 2022, Amagi’s growth was also accelerated by an increase in customer acquisition, a rise in ad impressions and employee headcount investment.
As the rise of CTV and FAST streaming channels alter the TV landscape — with FAST penetration among households having more than doubled year over year in 2021 — Amagi says that it has kept shifting viewership patterns at the centre of its innovations, making the broadcast workflow cost efficient and supporting the growth of the FAST phenomenon. The company also claims “the most extensive” FAST TV platform partnerships across the world, enabling content owners and advertisers to capture new audience segments through wider distribution.
Among a number of milestones in Q1, Amagi expanded its growing global operations and entered new regions — most recently, South Korea and Australia – and won new customers including Cox Media Group and Banjiay Rights. At the same time, it says that it has seen a growing demand for its products in the US, leading to a notable increase in sales in the territory.
During the quarter, the company announced a new, enhanced version of its live orchestration platform, Amagi LIVE — enabling content owners to orchestrate broadcast-grade live events on the go — as well as new automation and AI-driven personalisation capabilities for Amagi PLANNER, its content planning and scheduling platform.
“Amagi’s strong performance this quarter reflects our ability to stay ahead of the technological curve, enabling our customers to capture viewer attention and grow their audience in this ever-evolving market,” remarked Amagi CEO and co-founder Baskar Subramanian. “With CTV and FAST clearly becoming the future for the streaming industry, Amagi will continue to build cutting-edge solutions to harness this rising consumer demand and power growth opportunities for content owners, advertisers and streamers throughout the TV ecosystem.”
