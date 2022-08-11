The effects of inflation are pounding every sector of the UK economy and the country’s TV sector is no exception says research from consumer research platform Attest, showing that the usage of paid content subscription services declining.
The Quarterly UK Media Consumption Tracker had a total sample size of 1,000 nationally representative working-age consumers based in the UK and was concluded between 28 March and 29 June 2022.
Among the trends emerging were a 1.6 percentage point reduction in the number of people using a subscription TV streaming service with 12.3% of UK consumers say they don’t watch any. At the same time, eight of the eleven paid-for TV streaming services in this survey recorded a drop in regular users, which says Attest could point to a loss of subscribers.
The SVOD sector was also being hit with market leader Netflix appearing to be the most affected, but with Amazon Prime and Disney+ also suffering. Netflix dropped 2.1 percentage points to total 74.3% of Brits watching the service at least once a week, despite Stranger Things being named the number one show of the quarter. This new data comes hot on the heels of Netflix’s reported loss of 970,000 users in the last quarter. Amazon Prime and Disney+ also both experienced a 1.7 percentage point loss in viewers during the quarter (to 45.7% and 35.9% respectively). In Q1 2022, all three platforms chalked up growth.
By contrast, the Attest quarterly UK Media Consumption Trackeruarterly UK Media Consumption Tracker found that the number of people watching terrestrial TV is trending up by 2.6 percentage points to 78.6%. And people are watching live TV for longer, with a 1.4 percentage point increase in 4-hour-plus viewing sessions. This reversed a trend seen during the first quarter when live TV was in decline.
Among the trends emerging were a 1.6 percentage point reduction in the number of people using a subscription TV streaming service with 12.3% of UK consumers say they don’t watch any. At the same time, eight of the eleven paid-for TV streaming services in this survey recorded a drop in regular users, which says Attest could point to a loss of subscribers.
The SVOD sector was also being hit with market leader Netflix appearing to be the most affected, but with Amazon Prime and Disney+ also suffering. Netflix dropped 2.1 percentage points to total 74.3% of Brits watching the service at least once a week, despite Stranger Things being named the number one show of the quarter. This new data comes hot on the heels of Netflix’s reported loss of 970,000 users in the last quarter. Amazon Prime and Disney+ also both experienced a 1.7 percentage point loss in viewers during the quarter (to 45.7% and 35.9% respectively). In Q1 2022, all three platforms chalked up growth.
By contrast, the Attest quarterly UK Media Consumption Trackeruarterly UK Media Consumption Tracker found that the number of people watching terrestrial TV is trending up by 2.6 percentage points to 78.6%. And people are watching live TV for longer, with a 1.4 percentage point increase in 4-hour-plus viewing sessions. This reversed a trend seen during the first quarter when live TV was in decline.