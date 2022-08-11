Connected TV (CTV) has become the most popular platform for video advertising, accounting for the most impressions served across all devices for 17 consecutive quarters, according to an Extreme Reach (ER) study, with most CTV advertisers devoting 50% or more of their impressions to the platform.
The study for Q2 2022 is the latest in ER’s quarterly and annual video advertising benchmarks, and found CTV accounted for 38% of all impressions served, the same share it had in Q1, and a modest gain year-over-year. Overall, CTV has accounted for the largest share of video impressions served for every quarter since Q2 2018, more than four years ago.
ER attributed the reason for CTV’s continued leadership stance is the fact that once advertisers buy into CTV, they commit a great deal of their impression volume. Of all the brands that took advantage of CTV in Q2, three quarters of them devoted 50% or more of their impressions to CTV, according to ER. More than a third (36%) of those “heavy” CTV advertisers ran more than 80% of their impressions on CTV across the quarter.
Mobile in-app accounted for a quarter of all impressions served in the quarter, followed by desktop at 20% and mobile web at 14%. All three categories were relatively flat compared to the previous quarter. Political advertisers were big adopters of CTV, with 75% of impressions across all devices going to CTV in Q2. This suggested ER that CTV will likely be a key channel used in the upcoming midterm elections – a trend that ER will monitor in the third and fourth quarter.
“CTV has changed the face of digital video advertising, allowing brands to reach their audiences in a linear TV-like setting, but with expansive data-rich targeting opportunities,” said Extreme Reach VP of digital account management Mary Vestewig commenting on the quarterly and annual video advertising benchmarks study for Q2 2022. “We’ve found that most of those who use CTV, use it in a very big way, devoting the large majority of digital impressions to the platform. The rise in ad supported streaming is good news for those marketers who are enthusiastically embracing CTV.”
