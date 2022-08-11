Building on the massive demand for programming in the genre, A+E Networks EMEA is to launch on in the UK 5 September a dedicated direct-to-consumer destination for its Crime+Investigation channel.
Launched in 2019, Crime+Investigation is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV Channels in the UK, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands and the new direct-to-consumer rollout is intended to see it become widely available to true crime fans in the UK through a Crime+Investigation Play app and across multiple platforms.
Embodying what it says is the unique brand proposition of “Truth is Worth Pursuing”, A+E Networks believes that its Crime+Investigation segment has firmly established itself as the UK's authority on true crime, boasting the most compelling content in the true crime space. Offering over 1,000 hours of premium programming and local originals at launch, the network says that the new DTC service will be the ultimate subscription video-on-demand offer for true crime content in the UK.
Crime+Investigation Play direct-to-consumer will offer true crime boxsets, a library of browsable content, curated collections and new content available weekly, including the latest UK commissions such as Rob Rinder's Interrogation Secrets and Murdertown 4; franchises such as Meet, Marry, Murder, The Jail: 60 Days In, Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan, Homicide Hunter and The First 48; and docu-series such as Surviving R. Kelly, Secrets of Playboy and Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.
Commenting on the launch, Dean Possenniskie, managing director, A+E Networks UK & EMEA said: “The popularity of true crime content has exploded in the last few years, and as a leading broadcaster in this space, Crime+Investigation has played a key role in that growth. Its clear proposition, quality content, and journalistic integrity have helped to transform the broad appeal of true crime programming. Our ambition now is to bring the most comprehensive collection of premium true crime programming to new audiences in the UK while continuing to grow the quality of this passion brand with established partners such as Sky, Virgin, and Amazon."
