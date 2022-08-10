More than two thirds (69%) of UK consumers believe it is acceptable to watch ads on their TVs in return for free content, but with a number of key caveats, says a consumer study from Samsung Ads Europe.









“This report reflects the dynamic advertising TV space and highlights the intricate nature of emotional responses to ads,” said Alex Hole, vice president of The report commissioned by the advertising division of Samsung Electronics, in partnership with global market research agency Verve, surveyed a panel 700 smart TV users and aimed to uncover advertising engagement across various TV platforms, including linear TV, free ad-supported TV (FAST), broadcaster video-on-demand (BVOD) and subscription-based VOD (SVOD) that are set to introduce ads as part of some subscription tiers.In addition to the importance of quality free content in exchange for ads, almost two-thirds (63%) of audiences said the relevancy of ads was a significant factor in how willing they were to accept viewing advertising on TV services. Nearly half (48%) of respondents perceived FAST ads to be relevant compared with only 31% on BVOD or 35% on linear. However, there is a high level of acceptance of ads on linear due to consumers expecting them as part of the experience but perceived them as less relevant.The research also found that ads on FAST have the most positive response when exploring different universal attributes such as relevance, trustworthiness, and enjoyment. When monitored for how they responded to ads on FAST services, the report found that consumers reacted above average on all positive emotional measures. 50% considered ads on such platforms as trustworthy, 49% considered them exciting, and 46% considered the ads to be both enjoyable and premium. Linear scored exceptionally high in terms of trustworthiness (46%) but respondents also said they find them long, repetitive, and there are too many of them in an ad break. FAST viewers were found to be slightly more likely to engage (48%) with ads compared to BVOD (45%) and linear (43%). When broken down further FAST also took a small lead over other platforms with audiences claiming they are more likely (22%) to watch ads in full compared to 20% of BVOD and 18% on linear.“This report reflects the dynamic advertising TV space and highlights the intricate nature of emotional responses to ads,” said Alex Hole, vice president of Samsung Ads Europe, commenting on the report. “It’s valuable for advertisers to understand the variances across platforms so that ads can be delivered to the most appropriate audiences in the right moments. Relevancy scored highly as a driver behind ad acceptance, which reinforces that a data-driven approach to advertising will ensure that brands reach the right audience with the most relevant message.”