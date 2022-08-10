Aiming to help programming sources drive the success of their entertainment offerings by maximising ROI on TV shows and movies by improving visibility in the streaming-first world, Gracenote has launched ID Distribution System.
Initially available in North America, Europe and Latin America, Gracenote ID Distribution System is designed to ease complexity around descriptive programme metadata, imagery and content identifiers. It allows programme owners and creators to use Gracenote IDs to manage their content, streamline distribution and ensure their content brands are well represented and easily discoverable on major streaming services, connected TV devices and MVPDs.
Gracenote IDs are unique identifiers for TV shows and movies which are broadly deployed throughout the global entertainment ecosystem and act like universal product codes for content. These IDs link data assets related to programs such as descriptions, genres, cast lists, vibrant imagery, and programme availability on a platform. In addition, they power personalised recommendations within individual video services and universal content search and discovery across streaming, MVPD, CTV, on-demand and linear platforms.
Using Gracenote ID Distribution System, programming sources can submit their content metadata and imagery via a web application or API to associate with normalised Gracenote metadata and IDs and manage its distribution, all through a single point of integration. The Gracenote ID Distribution System also allows content distributors to use Gracenote metadata in order to gains benefits such as greater visibility and ownership, optimised discovery and streamlined distribution.
The new tools have been constructed to help users better manage their metadata and understand its distribution on downstream platforms. Upon request, first-party metadata variations can be delivered to specified video discovery platforms to maximise regional relevance or satisfy branding requirements.
“With streaming reaching maturity, more focus than ever is placed on securing positive return on investment on programming,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote. “To achieve this, content sources need their offerings to be easily discovered and appropriately represented in distribution channels and their user interfaces. Gracenote ID Distribution System leverages our deep metadata and content ID expertise to streamline this process for content sources, ultimately helping them drive maximum engagement and monetisation.”
