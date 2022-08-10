For the second month in a row, US national TV (linear) ad spend has fallen according to data from Standard Media Index, dropping 1% in June 2022 compared with the same time a year ago.
The study noted that although there has been mild YoY fluctuation in the linear space since March 2022, the cable sector, calculated. to be worth $6 billion receded only YoY, still represented two-thirds of linear national TV in Q2 2022.
While other major genres tracked downwards, sports continued with upward momentum, and in particular NBA telecasts generated the largest revenue stream during Q2 2022 to be worth over $800 million. Compared with last year, the NBA Finals shifted from July to June, while the Playoffs shifted from June to May. The survey noted that this right-siding of the schedule amplified this year's Q2 NBA presence.
Looking at individual players in the market, the top five media owners captured 80% of national TV ad dollars, with most expanding compared with June 2021. Warner Bros. Discovery encountered fallout during June 2022. Sports revenue significantly declined -87% YoY, as the NBA Playoffs aired earlier, in May. However, Warner Bros. Discovery still maintained the largest share of ad revenue (21% So$). Fox had the strongest YoY lift of the Top Five in June, with both Cable TV (+21%) and Broadcast TV (+13%) on the rise. Sports revenue drove the increase, nearly doubling compared with the previous year (+83%). Football and MLB programming were key additions.
Disney had the second largest increase in ad dollars across the Top Five. With the NBA Finals returning to June on ABC, Disney Broadcast TV jumped +66% above the previous year. This scheduling shift offset ESPN Cable loss (-33%) in June, given that the NBA Playoffs occurred in May instead this year.
Standard Media Index also found that marketers relied heavily on Upfront buys, allocating 75% of ad budgets to secure programming in advance, reaching a new high for Q2.
While other major genres tracked downwards, sports continued with upward momentum, and in particular NBA telecasts generated the largest revenue stream during Q2 2022 to be worth over $800 million. Compared with last year, the NBA Finals shifted from July to June, while the Playoffs shifted from June to May. The survey noted that this right-siding of the schedule amplified this year's Q2 NBA presence.
Looking at individual players in the market, the top five media owners captured 80% of national TV ad dollars, with most expanding compared with June 2021. Warner Bros. Discovery encountered fallout during June 2022. Sports revenue significantly declined -87% YoY, as the NBA Playoffs aired earlier, in May. However, Warner Bros. Discovery still maintained the largest share of ad revenue (21% So$). Fox had the strongest YoY lift of the Top Five in June, with both Cable TV (+21%) and Broadcast TV (+13%) on the rise. Sports revenue drove the increase, nearly doubling compared with the previous year (+83%). Football and MLB programming were key additions.
Disney had the second largest increase in ad dollars across the Top Five. With the NBA Finals returning to June on ABC, Disney Broadcast TV jumped +66% above the previous year. This scheduling shift offset ESPN Cable loss (-33%) in June, given that the NBA Playoffs occurred in May instead this year.
Standard Media Index also found that marketers relied heavily on Upfront buys, allocating 75% of ad budgets to secure programming in advance, reaching a new high for Q2.