As part of its strategy to reinforce its positioning as one of the leading global IP creators, A+E Networks has announced the global launch of drama series If You Wish Upon Me, the first project with A+E Networks Korea.
Starring Ji Chang-wook and Choi Soo-young, the programme tells the story of an impoverished man with a troubled past and a twisted attitude accidentally joining Team Genie, which carries out the last wishes of patients in hospice care. As a member of the team, he starts caring for people other than himself for the first time and learns the way to open his heart and live harmoniously. Each episode has a unique story of a patient in hospice care and Team Genie’s journey to carry out their wishes.
The series was inspired by a true account of the Make-a-Wish foundation in the Netherlands, an international foundation working as the hub for wish-granting activities for children with a critical illness. The story of If You Wish Upon Me builds on this and expands it to a hospice featuring relatable characters and situations.
Also the first Korean drama to carry A+E Studios, If You Wish Upon Me first premiered in South Korea on KBS, followed by Lifetime Korea and then on the Viu OTT platform in 16 markets (Asia, the Middle East and South Africa), Viki (Americas, Europe and Oceania), and U-Next (Japan).
A+E Networks is the sole studio financier and distributor for If You Wish Upon Me, and builds on its growing position as a creator of original content such as series The Lincoln Lawyer and Big Sky. It also continues A+E Korea’s scripted strategy following the global launches of Backstreet Rookie, Dramaworld, and Woori the Virgin. Going forward, A+E Korea says that it will continue to develop and create high-quality K-drama and monetisable IP.
“Korean content has become a global phenomenon thanks to its distinctive stories and production values,” commented Youngsun Soh, GM Korea and Regional Head of Digital Business Development of A+E Networks. “As a part of a global media group, A+E Networks Korea aims to provide exceptional content globally by strengthening our investments in creative works. We are pleased to premier If You Wish Upon Me on the public network KBS2 in primetime, and on Lifetime Korea. Based on our strength as a global media group, A+E Networks Korea also expects to fuel IP creation in the form of adaptations and remakes.”
