Work by CityFibre to bring gigabit broadband connectivity within reach of almost every home and business in the Rochdale region has got underway with the company breaking ground on a new full-fibre infrastructure rollout.
The new £30 million town-wide network will give homes a platform for OTT and other streaming services and is being delivered by Network PLUS on behalf of the independent network provider. The overall project is expected to reach completion by 2024 but the first services will go live for people to take advantage of much sooner. Internet service providers including Zen, Vodafone, and TalkTalk will be available to customers with others expected to join the network soon.
According to Neil Emmott, leader of Rochdale Borough Council, CityFibre’s delivery of its infrastructure programme is a once in a generation upgrade that will bring many benefits to the town’s residents, businesses, and services. “Futureproofing Rochdale’s digital infrastructure is a priority, especially during a time when connectivity is central to the way we live and work,” he said. “Knowing that Rochdale is ready for the digital age will hopefully unlock an enthusiasm in the residents to take full advantage of the services rollout over the coming months, so they too can level up, similarly to other parts of the UK involved in the investment.”
CityFibre’s full-fibre network rollout programme is on track to serve up to a third of the UK by 2025, representing up to eight million premises in 285 cities, towns and villages as well as 800,000 businesses, 400k,000 local authority sites and 250,000 5G access points.
According to Neil Emmott, leader of Rochdale Borough Council, CityFibre’s delivery of its infrastructure programme is a once in a generation upgrade that will bring many benefits to the town’s residents, businesses, and services. “Futureproofing Rochdale’s digital infrastructure is a priority, especially during a time when connectivity is central to the way we live and work,” he said. “Knowing that Rochdale is ready for the digital age will hopefully unlock an enthusiasm in the residents to take full advantage of the services rollout over the coming months, so they too can level up, similarly to other parts of the UK involved in the investment.”
CityFibre’s full-fibre network rollout programme is on track to serve up to a third of the UK by 2025, representing up to eight million premises in 285 cities, towns and villages as well as 800,000 businesses, 400k,000 local authority sites and 250,000 5G access points.