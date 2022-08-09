With the return of Europe’s leading broadcast event just weeks away, JW Player (JWP) has announced it will be unveiling a new end-to-end solution at IBC, one that it claims will offer broadcasters the industry’s most complete and scalable video platform.
The company adds that the solution makes it easy for broadcasters to deliver compelling digital video experiences, accelerate their streaming strategy, and grow their business. It will integrate 24/7 live channels and studio DRM into the JWP video platform to enable broadcasters to stream videos - live or video-on-demand (VOD) - with broadcast-grade performance.
The addition of these new capabilities comes as a direct result of JWP’s acquisition of the Vualto live video streaming and DRM provider. The platform also uses JWP’s partnership with Applicaster to allow broadcasters to develop their own custom OTT apps. JWP believes that together these new capabilities can provide broadcasters with the flexibility and extensibility to easily stream live and VOD content to any device or platform.
“By encapsulating the full spectrum of our innovative technologies, we’re able to offer broadcasters the first complete video platform of its kind, reinforcing our commitment to our customers’ success,” commented James Burt, SVP of broadcast products at JWP. “It is powerful enough to stream the world’s most popular events and shows to millions, yet simple enough for any broadcaster use case. Its impressive capabilities will allow broadcasters of any size to accelerate their video strategy and continue to grow their business.”
