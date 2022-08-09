Live and on-demand vertical sports subscription video streaming service FloSports has announced what it calls a record-setting media rights partnership with the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).
The deal is said to mark the creation of the largest NCAA Division II rights deal to date and will see FloSports stream over 900 games annually across 21 conference sports including football, basketball, softball, lacrosse and volleyball.
GLIAC claims to host some of the best collegiate sports programmes in the country including Ferris State University and Grand Valley State University with the #1 and #5 NCAA Division II Football teams respectively. The four-year partnership that runs through the 2026 season is scheduled to begin on 25 August 2022, with the defending GLIAC champion Parkside men's soccer team facing off against Quincy in non-conference action.
FloSports will also offer additional news, analysis, and other editorial coverage of GLIAC sports and athletes. Since the 2000-2001 academic year, the GLIAC has claimed 25 Division II team championship titles including 4 Football, 3 Women's Soccer, 11 Women's Basketball, 3 Women's Cross Country, and 1 Volleyball championship along with dozens of individual athlete titles.
“We are thrilled to enter into this landmark collaboration with FloSports,” said GLIAC commissioner Kris Dunbar . “FloSports' standing as a proven innovator and leader in sports streaming will help to further enhance the conference's status as a frontrunner in the realm of NCAA Division II athletics. For our fans, this agreement means we will be able to provide them access to a single site where GLIAC competitions across all sports will be available for live viewing.”
“The athletic talent and level of competition within the GLIAC and its member universities represent some of the best in NCAA college sports," said Chris Keldorf, senior director, global rights acquisition, FloSports. “We've aligned with an incredible partner with Commissioner Dunbar, her team and the Athletic Directors across the conference. FloSports is proud to make an investment into the conference to showcase these programs to their fans and a wider audience around the country."
The agreement marks the eighth conference to partner with FloSports in efforts to bolster their teams and athlete visibility with what the company calls a “transformative” digital platform.
