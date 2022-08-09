In a production collaboration that will entail a first-look deal for unscripted content, sports-first live TV streaming platform FuboTV has entered into a partnership with production company Maximum Effort Productions, co-founded by George Dewey and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.
The companies say that their multi-year co-operation reflects the common creative vision of the two companies and as part of the deal, Maximum Effort will launch Maximum Effort Network, a linear channel on FuboTV, and will also have a blind scripted deal with FuboTV. The new Maximum Effort Network will join Fubo’s existing sports, news and entertainment line-up.
Maximum Effort Productions has also been granted creative control over the channel's content. Since launching, Reynolds’ banner has a roster which includes the Deadpool movies, Free Guy, The Adam Project and the upcoming unscripted show Welcome to Wrexham. All advertising sales for the Maximum Effort channel will be managed by FuboTV.
“Maximum Effort’s mission is to bring people together in fun and unexpected ways and we think today’s announcement with Fubo will help do just that,” said Reynolds, co-founder of Maximum Effort Productions. “FuboTV has taken a fresh approach to developing and delivering content in the digital age and the entire team is passionate about thinking differently and taking chances. I genuinely can’t believe Maximum Effort gets to program our own network. I am beyond excited and grateful to Fubo.”
“I am thrilled to announce FuboTV’s partnership with Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, James Toney (chief strategy officer) and Maximum Effort,” added FuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler.
“Ryan is not only an A-list Hollywood star but also a serial entrepreneur with a stellar track record across sports, advertising, content and marketing. We plan to leverage Ryan and George’s expertise, creativity and advertiser relationships to underwrite network programming through innovative marketing partnerships that leverage Fubo’s data capabilities and interactive technology stack. Ryan and Maximum Effort have demonstrated their confidence in FuboTV and what we plan to create together through an equity agreement encompassing stock at higher than today’s trading price. We can’t wait to get started.”
Also under the terms of the agreement, Maximum Effort will receive equity from FuboTV as consideration for the deal as described in FuboTV’s latest 8-K filing. Maximum Effort Productions will maintain its three-year first-look development deal with Paramount Pictures announced in May of 2021 for feature projects.
