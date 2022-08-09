Hot on the heels of embarking on a free ad-supported TV partnership with Beyond Rights and just after successful international expansions into Latin America, China and the Middle East, OTT/FAST channel provider OTTera is embarking on a mission to boost business in Africa.
Headquartered in Los Angeles with divisions in LATAM, EU, MENA, CIS and China, OTTera’s stated mission is to connect local publishers and content owners with the largest connected TV companies in the FAST arena, to expand their channels to accommodate new viewership habits and changing demographics around the world.
To this end it has hired international sales expert Simon Tchokonté of Novocomedy as its new director of business development – Africa. In his new role, Tchokonté will operate between France, Cameroon, South Africa and Tanzania initially giving OTTera a foothold in the fast-growing OTT/FAST channel industry in the West, East and South African regions.
OTTera believes that Tchokonté’s managerial sales background at Novovision and Novocomedy, as well as extensive knowledge of the African TV industry from both a sales and cultural perspective, will give him the upper hand to lead OTTera's move into the African market.
“As demand for OTT/FAST streaming reaches all corners of the globe, we felt it necessary to select a director of business development for Africa that not only truly understands the cultures, but also has the sales experience and connections to fast-track business development," said OTTera chairman and CEO Stephen L. Hodge. “Simon Tchokonté, in his work with Novovision and Novocomedy, has proven that he is the best person to lead OTTera's rapid growth in Africa."
Tchokonté has been working in the media industry for over ten years. He started his career in 2012 at Novovision as a sales and human resources manager before becoming in 2018 the sales director of Novocomedy, the world’s largest provider of non-verbal content, and later its deputy general manager.
Commenting on the new role he said: “Working with OTTera in a client role has given me insight as to how many opportunities they have in front of them as a white label FAST service with global aspirations. My goal is to help them move their business quickly into the African continent and extend their distribution to millions more users there."
