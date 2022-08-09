After what they the UKTV crime drama channel says has been not just stellar ratings but also a raft of international sales, Alibi has co-commissioned along with US broadcaster Masterpiece and All3Media International a second series of Black Camel Pictures-produced Annika (6x60’).
The critically-acclaimed series is based on the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 drama, written by Nick Walker. Annika follows the sharp, witty and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed, played by Nicola Walker, as she leads the specialist Marine Homicide Unit (MHU) that is tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland. Through the series, Annika makes the audience her confidante by breaking the fourth wall and sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she manages her brilliant yet unconventional team, and her equally brilliant yet complex teenage daughter.
The first series, produced by Black Camel Pictures, became Alibi’s top performing title of all time, reaching 1.32 million individuals since its launch. The second series will see the return of Walker along with Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews, Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson and Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke. Silvie Furne also reclaims her role as Annika Strandhed’s daughter, Morgan.
The UKTV Original series has been commissioned by senior drama commissioner Philippa Collie Cousins with head of scripted Pete Thornton. The series is ordered by Alibi channel director Emma Ayech. Richard Watsham is director of commissioning for UKTV, and Adrian Willis is genre general manager for drama and lifestyle. Arabella Page Croft and Nicole Fitzpatrick are executive producers for Black Camel Pictures, and Kieran Parker is the series producer.
Following an initial round of pre-sales across three continents, Annika has since been acquired by multiple European territories broadcasters including France Televisions Outre Mer 1ère, Sky Deutschland has taken the series in Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland in a first window deal and ZDF has acquired a second window deal for Germany. Additionally, the series has travelled to AXN in Spain (Sony Pictures Television Networks), Warner Bros. Discovery in Italy where it will air on free television owned channel Giallo, RSI in Italian-speaking Switzerland, Siminn hf in Iceland, HRT in Croatia and COSMOTE in Greece.
Annika’s first series will have its broadcast premiere on Masterpiece in the US on 16 October. Commenting on the commission, Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson says, “Nicola Walker absolutely owns the role of Annika, who comes across as smart, eccentric, and funny. She leads an extraordinary cast of characters that makes this show unique.” Masterpiece is presented on PBS by GBH Boston.
Arabella Page Croft of Black Camel Pictures, added: “The new series will see Annika and her brilliant MHU uncover bodies in Edinburgh, Glasgow and as far as the Hebridean island of Jura, keeping in high literary company with the likes of Robert Louis Stevenson, George Orwell and Walter Scott to help solve the cases. Nick Walker is again at the helm, so this series promises more twisty crimes and grisly reveals while delving into our exciting serial hooks from the first series.”
Annika is the third UKTV Original that has returned for a second series on Alibi, alongside Traces, starring Molly Windsor and Martin Compston, and We Hunt Together, starring Eve Myles and Babou Ceesay. The Diplomat, produced by World Productions, will also be airing in 2023.
