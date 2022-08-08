International distributor MKMG, a Ukrainian group of companies that specialises in international distribution, production of content and media consulting, has closed deals for documentary series Fantastic Ukrainians.
The 6 x 48-87’ documentary films were made between 2020 and 2021 and highlight contemporary Ukrainian music, cinema, literature and visual art. Moreover, they feature Ukrainians who lay the foundation in the minds of young people and shape the image of a national culture.
The producers note that over the past few years significant cultural changes have taken place in the country and that the Fantastic Ukrainians series of films highlights achievements, influential personalities and future vectors of development of cultural industries.
"Since February 24, all the attention of the world has been drawn on Ukrainians, their strength and firmness,” commented Anna Verbovska, head of the sales and acquisitions at MKMG. “We sincerely wish the whole world get to know us better and learn how our culture was formed. After all, it is extraordinary. Thanks to our culture that we have this power.”
Česká Televize will bring these series to its audience starting from September, making it available in Ukrainian and Czech on its AVOD platform .
