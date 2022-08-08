Beefing up its slate in markets which are increasingly competitive and well-served with top end content, the Paramount+ the streaming service is building its slate of exclusive programme acquisitions for audiences in the UK and Ireland featuring dramas and comedies.
The new Paramount+ Exclusives will run from August 2022 and will feature stars including Adrien Brody, Katherine Langford, Ophelia Lovibond, Renée Zellweger, Topher Grace and others in comedies Home Economics, Minx (pictured) and Son of a Critch, as well as dramas Chapelwaite, La Brea and Savage River. The dramas join The Thing About Pam which debuted on Paramount+ in July.
The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.
Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centres around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The series stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya.They will run alongside premium UK and international Paramount+ Originals, as well as hit shows and popular movies across every genre from Paramount’s world-renowned brands and production studios, including Showtime, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.
“We are working hard to make Paramount+ the exclusive home of premium content from around the world – Paramount+ already brings together entertainment’s biggest names but we’ll keep building our offering to make the service completely irresistible to audiences,” said Anna-Belen Dunlop, senior director, acquisitions, at Paramount UK commenting on the launch.
The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.
Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centres around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The series stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya.They will run alongside premium UK and international Paramount+ Originals, as well as hit shows and popular movies across every genre from Paramount’s world-renowned brands and production studios, including Showtime, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.
“We are working hard to make Paramount+ the exclusive home of premium content from around the world – Paramount+ already brings together entertainment’s biggest names but we’ll keep building our offering to make the service completely irresistible to audiences,” said Anna-Belen Dunlop, senior director, acquisitions, at Paramount UK commenting on the launch.