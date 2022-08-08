In a bid to boost its developing free ad-supported TV (FAST) strategy, producer/distributor Beyond Rights it has signed a deal to collaborate with digital content distribution business OTTera to launch a suite of both branded and IP-led FAST channels.
Based in Los Angeles, OTTera offers a white label service which creates customised OTT services to support the monetisation of client content across a wide range of digital platforms – and on any smart device. The company manages over 80 OTT services and more than 200 channels, with more than 100 million users worldwide.
“We are excited to work with OTTera to further develop our business in the digital space and create ever more direct touchpoints with consumers over time,” commented Beyond Rights CEO David Smyth (pictured left). “OTTera has an excellent track record for successfully managing and monetising content, so we know we are in very good hands. We are keen to see how this new partnership progresses and how it can benefit the evolving Beyond Rights business as well as the wide range of content creators with which we work.”
Added OTTera CEO Stephen L. Hodge, of comments: “Beyond Rights has made a name for itself as a revered distributor of premium titles globally. With an ever-growing catalogue of content and expansive rights, OTTera looks forward to our team working together closely with David and his team at Beyond to deliver and monetise FAST channels and VOD to top platforms worldwide.”
